New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Harpreet Singh alias Happy, the accused in Ludhiana court complex blast case, from Delhi airport on Thursday. The NIA had already declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Harpreet Singh against whom a non-bailable warrant from the Special NIA court had been issued. A look out circular was also opened for him. The latest arrest has been confirmed by the NIA, sources said.

Acting on the directions of Pakistan-based conspirator Lakhbir Singh Rode, Harpreet Singh coordinated the delivery of the custom-made IED (improvised explosive device) which had been sent from Pakistan to his India-based associates. This was used in triggering the blast in the Ludhiana court complex. As absconding terrorist Harpreet Singh arrived Delhi airport from Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia, the NIA team took him into their custody.

The case pertains to the massive bomb blast that took place in the Ludhiana court building in December 2021. One person died and six persons were injured in the explosion. The case was initially registered at Police Station Division-5, District Ludhiana Commissionerate of Punjab on Dec 23, 2021 and later on the probe of the matter was taken over by the NIA on January 13, 2022.

"Investigations revealed that Harpreet Singh, an associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode, Pak-based self-styled Chief of ISYF, was one of the conspirators of Ludhiana Court Building blast, along with Rode. The arrested accused was also involved and wanted in various cases, including smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics," the NIA said. Further investigations in the case are in progress.