New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a man wanted in an arms recovery case related to the revival of terror activities of LTTE in Tamil Nadu, an official said.

Kabilar A alias "Kabilan", a resident of Ayyanarappan Koil Street, was arrested from Orathanadu area of Thanjavur district, the spokesperson of the NIA said. He was among three persons charge-sheeted by the NIA on November 11 and was evading arrest, the official said.

The case related to the recovery of two country-made pistols, ammunition and gunpowder from the two accused during a vehicle check near Puliyampatti division in Omalur police station area of Salem district in Tamil Nadu on May 19.

The NIA took over the case on July 25 and said three accused persons created an outfit named World Tamil Justice Case (WTJC) inspired by LTTE, and had manufactured arms, ammunition and explosives to carry out violent acts and subversive activities.

Meanwhile, NIA has also accused the 10th accused Umar Sheriff R alias Umar Juice in connection with the Tamil Nadu PFI case. “Investigations revealed that accused Umar had organized several physical training courses, classes and demonstrations with the deadly weapons to the cadres of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Madurai to achieve the objective of Popular Front of India (PFI). The cadres so trained were to be used to attack targets chosen by leaders of PFI at the district and state level,” the NIA said.

Based on the disclosures of Umar swords, spears, Kattari, curled blades (Surul), metal chains, shields, nunchakus and knives were recovered from his house. The case was registered as FIR RC- 42/2022/NIA/DLI dated September 19, 2022 at NIA, New Delhi.

Umar was found in conspiring and indulging in unlawful activities, creating enmity among different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out activities prejudicial to communal harmony with the intention to disrupt public peace and tranquillity and cause disaffection against India, the NIA said.