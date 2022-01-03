Mangaluru (Karnataka): The NIA on Monday arrested former MLA and Poet BM Idinabba's granddaughter-in-law Deepti Mariyam over alleged ISIS links with regards to a missing persons' case. The arrest came after the officials raided the property of the accused this morning.

Two years ago, the great-granddaughter of Iddinabba was reported missing along with 16 others, while the case was suspected to have links with the terror outfit ISIS. A search operation was carried out in this regard earlier on August 2, 2021, at the house of BM Pasha - son of three-time Congress MLA and husband of the arrested - in the Ullal police limits in the city.

Around 25 officers had been deployed, with the suspects of the missing granddaughter's connection with ISIS.

According to the information received, Sri Krisha Kumar - the DSP Assistant Investigating Officer, NIA Delhi - along with PI Ajay Singh and Monika Dhikwal arrested Deepti Mariam after a search operation at her house this morning.

She is currently under arrest and is scheduled to be interrogated in the matter.

Idinabba's great-granddaughter had gone missing from Kerala two years ago, while her husband was also among the missing ones. She was married to an MBA graduate in Kerala, who did not return from Sri Lanka, where he was pursuing higher education. It is suspected that he went to Muscat, Qatar to reach Syria and joined ISIS. Since then his wife, the great-granddaughter of Idinabba has also been missing, sources said.

