Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency has arrested eight more people in connection with civilian killings on Friday in Kashmir after taking over the case.

"The eight accused persons arrested are terror operatives of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been instrumental in providing logistical and material support to terrorists," NIA said in a statement.

The NIA said it arrested the people after conducting raids at 10 locations including Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla today.

The arrested accused have been identified as Adil Ahmad War, Manan Gulzar Dar, Sobhia, Zamin Adil, Hilal Ahmed Dar, Haris Nisar Langoo of Srinagar, Shaqib Bashir of Kupwara and Rouf Bhatt of Anantnag.

NIA has also recovered incriminating documents, posters etc from their possession. "Electronic devices and incriminating jihadi documents/ posters etc. have been seized from their possession during the searches," the statement added.

The NIA had registered the case on October 10 after civilian killings and initiated the investigation while arresting 21 persons including the eight today.

The NIA spokesman said that further investigation in the case is underway.

Nine civilians including five non-local labourers were killed by unidentified militants in the first two weeks of this month which sparked fear among people in the valley. Following the killings, security forces intensified anti-militancy operations and killed 15 militants in 10 encounters across the Valley.

