New Delhi: As many as 54 people were arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Jammu & Kashmir besides registering eight cases in connection to terror-related incidents in 2021.

A senior official told ETV Bharat that the anti-terror agency has also arrested nine people from the Northeastern States besides registering 5 different cases across the region in 2021.

"Nine cases were registered in Punjab besides the arrest of 40 people," the official said.

In this year, NIA special court has also pronounced judgement in 22 cases where 57 accused have been convicted.

The NIA was formed in 2008 following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The Jurisdiction of the anti-terror investigation agency has further followed NIA (Amandment) Act, 2019.

The Act gives NIA the power to investigate scheduled offences committed outside India including terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests abroad.



The NIA has also been given the power to investigate other offences like human trafficking, circulation of fake currency, manufacture and sale of prohibited arms, cyber terrorism amount others.

The NIA has filed one of its widely acclaimed chargesheet on January 5 in a case related to a gold smuggling racket uncovered in Kerala.



During the year, the agency has also investigated cases related to Maoist, terror-related incidents in J&K and Northeast.



The NIA has also investigated a bomb explosion. see near the Israel embassy in New Delhi.



The investigating agency also filed much-talked chargesheet in Antilia bomb scare case in September.

Meanwhile, NIA on Thursday conducted a search in Srinagar and arrested one The Resistance Front (TRF) operative identified as Arsalan Feroz alias Arsalan Soub in connection to a case related to the conspiracy hatched for radicalizing, motivating, and recruiting youth of J&K to conduct violent activities.

