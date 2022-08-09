Bhopal: After the arrest of 4 terrorists in the capital a few months ago, the NIA arrested 2 more terrorists from the Intkhedi area of Bhopal late last night. The terrorists have been identified as Hamidullah and Mohammad Sadaqat Hussain. According to sources, both the terrorists were Bangladeshi nationals and came to attend an Ijtema but didn't return.

In the investigation, NIA found that the arrested terrorists used to provide jihadi materials to the youth with the help of special software, which cannot be caught easily nor can the common investigative agencies catch it. It is learned that its link was found during the action taken by the NIA in the past. After this, the team could reach these terrorists by adding links one after the other.

