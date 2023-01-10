New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a major logistics provider, Chhotu Ram Bhaat, in terrorist- gangster nexus. The arrest was part of the NIA crackdown on top gangsters and their weapons suppliers based in Haryana and Punjab. Bhaat was arrested on Monday who was the key logistics provider to the gangsters. He was acting as a weapons supplier and was also providing hideouts to the gangsters of Bambiha group before and after the crimes, the NIA said.

“The aforesaid arrest is aimed at dismantling the illegal arms support infrastructure, apart from the hideouts of absconders of Bambiha led terror-criminal syndicate. They were taking advantage of the border location of their hideout with Punjab. Further, investigations will continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure,” a senior NIA official said.

In December 21 last year, NIA conducted searches at two locations in Sirsa, Haryana (including the house of Chhotu Bhaat in Chautala Village) to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and weapon suppliers based in India and abroad.

A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked in 2 cases registered by the NIA in August, 2022.

“NIA investigations are aimed at identifying critical elements of the support infrastructure of the terror-criminal syndicate and subsequently, taking decisive action against those involved,” the official said.

In an another development on Tuesday, Special Court for NIA, Ernakulam, pronounced sentence convicting one accused in RC 5/2016/NIA/KOC case regarding the conspiracy and the consequent formation of the ISIS/ Daish-inspired terrorist module Ansarul Khilafa-KL, during early-2016, by certain youth from South India, with the intention of furthering the objectives of ISI.

The case was registered suo-motu by the NIA in 2016. The accused Muhammad Polakanni, a person from Kanakamala in Kannur district had assembled, for preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, targeting of prominent persons, including Judges, Police Officers and Politicians as also at places of tourist importance where foreigners, especially Jews, congregate. Polakanni a resident of Kuttiyilthazham at Kozhikode in Kerala sentenced to 7 years of Rigorous Imprisonment with fine under section 120 B of IPC, sections 18, 18B, 20, 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act.

Investigation had established that Polakanni, while being abroad, had become a member of the ISIS/ Daish-inspired terrorist module and actively conspired over social media to conduct terrorist attacks in South India.

“He had planned to physically join ISIS/ Daish in Syria, and for that purpose, he had travelled to Georgia from Saudi Arabia in early-2018. He had planned to cross the Georgia-Turkey border to reach Syria and join the Islamic State,” the NIA said. Polakanni was arrested on September 18, 2020 at Delhi airport on his arrival from Georgia. With this conviction, a total of 9 accused have been convicted in this case.