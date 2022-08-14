Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Harvinder Singh Rinda, who was associated with the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International. According to sources in the NIA, Rinda was involved in several terror attack cases, including that of firing rocket-propelled grenades at Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali, earlier this year.

"Any information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused (Rinda) may please be with the Control Room of the National Investigation Agency. The informer will be rewarded with Rs 10 lakh and his identity will be kept secret," stated the notice issued by the NIA. The NIA made this announcement in connection with the case of recovery of IEDs and the arrest of four terror suspects from Haryana's Bastara Toll Plaza on May 5. According to the Punjab police, apart from Rinda, two others were involved in firing rocket-propelled grenades at Punjab Police Headquarters.