Telangana: Two days after the horrific killing of a 25-year-old man in Hyderabad who was married to a Muslim woman, the NHRC on Friday sent a notice to the Telangana government and the state's police chief in the interfaith marriage murder case. The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has taken Suo Motu cognizance of media reports that a 25-year-old man was brutally killed in broad public view at Saroornagar in Hyderabad by his wife’s brother and another person in a case of suspected honor killing on 4th May, said an official statement from the NHRC.

Issuing a notice to the Chief Secretary and Police Chief of Telangana, the human rights panel asked each of them to submit a detailed report on the case within four weeks. The Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a report on whether the State government has any policy to prevent such incidents of honor killing in cases of inter-caste/inter-religion marriage, read a statement from NHRC. The human rights panel also stated that the DGP has been asked to provide the current update on the investigation in the case, steps taken to safeguard the wife of the victim and his family members along with any relief granted by the state government to them.

The Commission would also like to know whether there were any lapses on the part of the police authorities, in this case, and if so, what action has been taken against the guilty, the statement said. This incident sent shockwaves around the country as the case revolves around honor killing and interfaith marriage the 25-year-old Dalit man was murdered allegedly by his Muslim wife's relatives who were opposed to this marriage. Both the accused have now been arrested and this case would now be reportedly tried in a fast track court.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday condemned the honor killing incident that took place in Saroornagar in Telangana and termed it a "criminal act" as per constitution and Islam.

While addressing the public in Hyderabad, Telangana, he said, "We condemn the (honor killing) incident that took place in Saroornagar. The woman willingly decided to get married. Her brother doesn't have any right to kill her husband. It's a criminal act as per constitution & the worst crime as per Islam." "This incident is being given another color since yesterday. Didn't the Police here arrest the accused immediately? They have arrested him. We do not stand with the murderers," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Hyderabad's Saroornagar police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi for their involvement in the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju. The accused have been identified as Syed Mobin Ahmed, brother of Ashrin Sulthana and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. Both the accused were arrested on Thursday and are being produced before the Hon'ble Court for judicial custody, Saroornagar police had stated.

"Case registered under IPC Section 302, SC/ST Act. The probe is to be concluded soon. We'll apply at fast track court so that its trial is concluded soon and the accused are punished. The deceased's family will be provided with monetary benefits, job", DCP of LB Nagar had stated. Earlier on Wednesday, a newlywed couple riding a bike was attacked with an iron rod and stabbed at 9 pm resulting in the man being killed on the spot at Panjala Anil Kumar Colony of Saroornagar in Hyderabad.

According to police, both the accused developed grudge against the deceased as he had married the sister of the accused Syed Mobin Ahmed. "The deceased Billipuram Nagaraju, who belongs to SC-Mala Community, and Ashrin Sulthana of the Muslim community were in love for more than five years. They were classmates from school and both studied in the same school and college. She is the sister of the accused Syed Mobin Ahmed. Sensing that his sister was in love with the deceased, Mobin had warned her. On 30.01.2022, she came out of her house situated at IDPL Colony, Balanagar leaving her mobile phone in her house itself. On the next day, Nagaraju and Ashrin Sulthana got married at Arya Samaj in Old City, Hyderabad", the police statement had read.

