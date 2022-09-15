Morigaon (Assam): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Assam government to pay Rs 25,000 within four weeks as compensation to a teenager who was brutally tortured in the Laharighat police station in March this year for false suspicion of stealing some biscuits from a vehicle.

The teenager was nabbed by the police on March 21 and a video of Sub Inspector Upen Chandra Bordoloi thrashing the teenager had earlier surfaced on the internet. On the basis of the viral video, Manjit Sinha, an activist filed a written complaint with the NHRC. The officer seen in the video was immediately suspended.