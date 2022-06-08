New Delhi: Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Wednesday announced that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had entered the Guinness World Records for constructing the longest piece of bituminous concrete laid continuously.

"Feel very happy to congratulate our exceptional Team @NHAI_Official , Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd & Jagdish Kadam, on achieving the Guinness World Record (@GWR) of laying 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete Road in a single lane on NH-53 section between Amravati and Akola. I would specially thank our Engineers & Workers who toiled day & night to achieve this extraordinary feat," Gadkari tweeted.

NHAI makes it to Guinness World Records for building 75km road stretch in record time

"The vision of #NewIndia is being built on your perseverance & sweat. The whole nation is proud. Keep up the great work!" he wrote in another tweet. The road was constructed on NH-53 between the Amravati and Akola districts of Maharashtra in a record time of 105 hours and 33 minutes. The construction work on this project started at 7:27 am on June 3 and was completed by 5 pm on June 7. This 75 Km single lane continuous Bituminous Concrete Road is equivalent to 37.5 Km of 2-Lane Paved shoulder road.

As many as 800 employees, including a Project Manager, Highway Engineer, Quality Engineer, Surveyor, and Safety Engineer, worked on a war-footing to complete the project within the record time. The team was equipped with 4 hot mixers, 4 builders, 1 mobile feeder, an edema roller, 166 hives, and 2 pneumatic tires.