New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is believed to have come across some credentials to ascertain that rebel groups in the Northeast have come to an understanding with Chin National Front (CNF). The Chin National Front is an ethnic resistance organization fighting the military regime in Myanmar with its armed wing known as Chin National Army.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made such a claim after it started an investigation following the seizure of 1300 kgs of explosives powder along with 3925 detonators and fuse wires from along the India-Myanmar border. It may be mentioned here that Assam Rifles personnel during a routine checking at Farkawn in Mizoram seized a truck loaded with the explosives in June last year.

The explosives were concealed in a vehicle carrying relief material for Myanmarese refugees sheltering in areas along the Indo-Myanmar border. The consignment was ordered by a Myanmarese national and a committee member of the Chin National Front.

The NIA recently conducted searches at the premises of two accused persons in Aizawl. During the search operation many incriminating documents, foreign currency, and other materials have been recovered. "We are investigating the matter. There is every possibility that different insurgent groups in Northeast might have come to an understanding with the Chin National Army which is fighting a war against Myanmar Junta," a senior NIA official told ETV Bharat on Friday.

The understanding between Northeast rebels and CNF could be a major development as far as the security scenario in India's northeastern region is concerned. To date, the insurgents from the northeast had a close understanding of the Myanmar junta (Myanmar military) and support its fight against the resistance group China National Front.

The Myanmar junta with the help of even the Indian government had raided the base of the resistance group. "At a time when the Myanmar junta supports the Indian government, they have a close understanding with the insurgency groups from Northeast as well," the NIA official said. Several rebel organizations from the Northeast including the United Liberation Front of Assam (Ulfa), National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), and Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) have their bases in Myanmar.

The Indian government has always been pursuing with the Myanmar army to flush out Indian rebels based on their soil.

