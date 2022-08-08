Patna: The rift between JDU and BJP has widened today amid meetings called in by all the political parties except BJP. The next 72 hours are crucial in Bihar politics and in all probability, the split is almost certain in NDA. The ruling JDU is likely to form the government with the support of RJD, Congress, Left, and Hindustani Awami Morcha led by Jitam Ram Manjhi.

RJD and JDU called their legislature party meetings on August 9 in Patna. Similarly, Congress and HAM have called the meeting of their MLAs. In fact, RJD, JDU, Congress, Left, and HAM have asked their MLAs, and MPs to be in Patna for the next 72 hours.

On top of it, sources in the JDU confirmed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also spoken to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi over the phone. It is believed that Nitish spoke to Sonia about the current political situation in Bihar and sought the support of Congress. The way Nitish has been treating BJP in the last few days, clearly indicates that Nitish is no more interested in an alliance with BJP.

On 17th July, Home Minister Amit Shah called a meeting with all the CMs with regard to Har Ghar Tiranga which Nitish skipped. Bihar CM also skipped a farewell dinner for the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on July 22 followed by his absence at the swearing-in ceremony of new President Droupadi Murmur on July 25.

Above all, avoiding the crucial NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi on Sunday depicted the widening gap. In fact, Nitish gave more prominence to state-level programs in Patna and overlooked the PM's meetings which have created ripples of sorts in political circles. Even earlier, when Shah and BJP president JP Nadda were in Patna this month, he did not bother to meet them.

On Sunday, JDU president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh made an indirect attack on BJP. Without naming the saffron party, Lalan stated that a conspiracy was hatched to cut Nitish to size. He also said that he will soon reveal the conspiracy. The JDU has also expressed that after RCP, JDU will not be part of the union ministry even though BJP offered it.

The uneasy bonhomie between JDU and BJP went one step further when Lalan today slammed BJP for taking a decision on JDU's ministerial berth. “How can BJP decide the minister of JDU?” Lalan asked, adding that Nitish Kumar has called for a JDU legislature party meeting on Tuesday. Lalan's statement was related to former union minister RCP Singh who had claimed that Shah had chosen him as minister from JDU when union cabinet expansion was taking place last time.

Though Lalan stressed that Tuesday's meeting has been called to discuss RCP's episode but sources in the JDU said that something big is brewing in Bihar. Nitish is known for taking bold decisions during such meetings and this time something similar could happen added sources.

Nitish chaired such a meeting in 2013 when he had ended a 17-year-old relationship with BJP. He did again in 2014 when JDU lost all seats in the Lok Sabha poll followed by his resignation. Nitish repeated the same meeting in 2017 when he parted ways with RJD and formed the government once again with BJP.

This is not the first time that BJP and JDU are locking horns against each other. Ever since the NDA government has been formed in Bihar, the game of cat and mouse has been going and now it looks to come to end. Both parties were not on the same page on issues like caste census, population control policy, and uniform civil code- exposing the ideological differences between the two warring partners.

On the other hand, the bonding between Nitish and Tejashwi hasn't been an overnight happening either, it only evolved over a period of time and after several rounds of meetings. Hinting at a possible re-union, RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwari said, “If Nitish Kumar severs his links with BJP, we will be left with no choice other than to welcome him with open arms.,”

The seed for the reunion was sown when Nitish walked down from his official residence to 10, Circular Road to take part in the Iftar of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, a few months ago. The bonding became stronger when Nitish visited Paras hospital to inquire about the health of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad who is suffering multiple ailments.

Hence, next Tuesday (August 9, 2022) would be a very important day in Bihar politics when RJD, JDU, Congress, and HAM will hold their respective legislature party meetings at different locations. The outcome of the meeting is important because 'top leadership of various parties will be eliciting the opinion of their lawmakers to decide on the further course of action," adds the source.