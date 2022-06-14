Chennai: A newly-wed inter-caste couple was hacked to death by the bride's brother and a relative in Thulukkaveli village near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu. The two men have been arrested for double homicide.

The woman was working as a nurse in Chennai, where she met her husband five months ago. The woman's brother, however, wanted her to marry his brother-in-law (brother of his wife). The woman, however, decided to marry the man of her liking. She informed her family about the marriage over the phone. Upon hearing this, her brother invited the couple over for lunch where he, along with his brother-in-law, killed the newlyweds.

The couple arrived at his house in Thulukkaveli for lunch on Monday. While they were getting ready to return to Chennai, the brother and his brother-in-law allegedly attacked the couple, severely injuring both of them. The couple died on the spot. The woman's brother and his brother-in-law have surrendered themselves. According to police officials, the woman belonged to the Scheduled Caste community while the man was from Mudaliyar (backward class) community. Investigators insist that this, however, was not a case of dishonour killing.