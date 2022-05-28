Bhadrak(Odisha): Befriending a girl over Facebook proved costly for a young man as the former turned out to be a man, at the reception party, a few hours after their marriage. This bizarre incident took place in Kasia village Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district of Odisha when people were shocked to find the newly married bride is actually a male.

According to police officials, Alok Kumar Mistry of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal had come in contact with Meghna Mandal of Ramnagar village under Jambu Marine Police limits in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Facebook.

During their regular chatting, in 15 days they fell in love with each other and decided to marry. On May 24, Alok came to Chandikhol in the Jajpur district to meet Meghna. After marrying Meghna at Chandikhole, Alok brought her to his uncle’s house at Kasia in Basudevpur.

The family also hosted a reception party in the evening to welcome the newly wedded couple. During the feast, one of the guests (Sujata Mandal) recognized Meghna, who is a male in real life and happens to be her nephew whose real name is Meghanada. After she informed Alok and his uncle, they were very surprised.

After finding the ‘bride’ to be a man, the angry villagers stripped Meghanada, thrashed him, cut his long hair, and made him wear men’s clothes. The villagers then informed the police. On getting information, Police rescued Meghanada and handed him over to his family.