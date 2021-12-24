Munger: The newly elected president of Azimganj Panchayat was shot dead while he was sleeping at his home at Mathura village here in Bihar.

Unidentified miscreants barged into Parmanand Tuddu's house and the criminals fled away after the murder, according to police. Munger SP informed that station house officer of Ladaiyantand Police Station, Neeraj Kumar, has been sent to the crime spot to investigate the matter.

According to sources, Parmanand Tuddu was killed by the suspected Maoists, who had warned him not to contest the election during the filing of his nomination papers, and even asked him to withdraw his name from the polls. An FIR had been lodged with Ladaiyantand Police Station in this connection.

Parmanand Tuddu won the election by defeating his opponent Yogender Kara.