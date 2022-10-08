Lucknow: Congress party's Lucknow office is all decked up to accord a warm welcome to newly elected Uttar Pradesh state president Brijlal Khabri. He will assume charge on Saturday. Besides, six newly elected other provincial Congress presidents will also take charge on Saturday.

To give a rousing welcome to Brijlal Khabri, the Congress party's Lucknow office has been decorated with festoons and flowers. Khabri will be traveling to Lucknow from Jalaun and at least 500 vehicles will a part of his entourage. Taking into consideration the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has chosen a Dalit face as the party's state president.

Similarly, the Congress leadership keeping in mind the caste equation in the state, has appointed Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Nakul Dubey, Ajay Rai, Virendra Chaudhary, Anil Yadav, and Yogesh Dixit as provincial presidents. Congress has given representation to Brahmin, Muslims, and OBCs while appointing six zonal presidents.

Khabri was born on May 10, 1961, at a village under Konch tehsil in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Brijlal joined politics during his student days. He did his Masters in history and political science. Khabri unsuccessfully contested for the post of students' union president from Dayanand Vedic College, Orai in 1986-87.