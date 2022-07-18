New Delhi: Delhi: The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as "Nirahua" took oath as an MP on Monday and cast his vote for the presidential election. Later interacting with ETV Bharat, the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician praised the people of Azamgarh for offering him the opportunity to serve them.

"It's by the grace of Azamgarh's public I registered victory and I would like to thank them for offering me this opportunity. Earlier it (Azamgarh) used to be the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party but the developmental works done by the honourable PM and our CM had made people in Azamghar sideline religious and caste-based equations and choose BJP," Yadav said.

Asked if it was Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's 'overconfidence' that made party candidate Dharmendra Yadav lose the Azamgarh Lok Sabha byepolls as the party chief did not turn up for the campaign, Yadav said: "He was not overconfident, but he was confident enough of losing the polls that's why he did not appear for the campaign. In 2019, people gave him the opportunity but did nothing for them and then left them, and later projected his brother as a candidate."

The BJP MP seemed happy with the coincidence, as the day he took the oath as an MP he got the opportunity to cast his vote for electing the president. When the Bhojpuri singer was requested to sing a few lines he responded with: "Time to sing is over, now it's time to work for people".