Yavatmal: In a tragic incident, a newborn died after a pregnant woman was forced to deliver on the veranda of a health centre due to the absence of medical staff at the facility in the Yavatmal area of Maharashtra, the woman's family alleged. The health authorities, however, denied the allegations stating the woman was brought late to the facility. The incident took place in the Vidul Umerkhed tehsil of Yavatmal on Friday.

The father of the woman Shubhangi Hafse alleged that he took her to the PHC in an auto-rickshaw as he could not arrange an ambulance when she began to have labour pains. But, when they reached the PHC, there was no doctor or other medical staff there, he alleged. His daughter gave birth on the veranda outside the PHC and the newborn died sometime later, he said. District health officer Prahlad Chavhan, however, claimed that a medical officer and nurses were present at the PHC, but the woman was brought to the centre late. He will visit the PHC on Saturday and investigate the incident, he said.