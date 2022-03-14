Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Congratulations started pouring in for a doctor from Agra for reviving a newborn by giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. The doctor was successful in saving the girl child and her first cry was heard after seven minutes.

The video which has gone viral is showing Dr. Surekha Choudhary trying to revive the child by giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. The medical emergency arose because, after the delivery of the newborn, the oxygen machine was not working.

Kudos pouring in for Agra doctor for reviving newborn through resuscitation

The woman named Khushbu was admitted to Etmadpur Community Health Centre (CHC) in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, where she gave birth to a girl child but the newborn was unable to breathe on her own. The oxygen machine at the CHC was also non-functional. Hence, Dr. Surekha Choudhary used mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to revive the child.

Dr. Choudhary, said, "The newborn was facing difficulty in breathing. We didn't get success in reviving the child through the oxygen machine. Hence, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation was used to save the child. Earlier also, I saved the life of several newborns by applying this medical technique. For me, it's a big achievement."