Raichur (Karnataka): A newborn baby girl was allegedly declared dead by the doctors of a private hospital but was later found to be alive by family members on Saturday. The incident took place in Turuvihala village of Raichur district in Karnataka. After discovering that the baby was still alive, family members rushed it to another private hospital where it is currently undergoing treatment.

Erappa and Amaramma had a baby girl at the government hospital in Turuvihala on May 10. But the child required some treatment. Thus, the doctors advised the parents to take the baby girl to the Sindhanuru Government Hospital. But the parents had taken the child to a private hospital on the same day, claiming that there was a lack of basic infrastructure in government hospitals.

The child's family members said that doctors at the private hospital admitted the baby and gave treatment for three to four days. They also said that the hospital authorities charged Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 12,000 per day for the treatment. Suddenly on Saturday, the doctors at the hospital told them that the child has died.

Knowing that the child has died, the parents took it to the Turuvihala village and prepared for the funeral on May 14. Meanwhile, one of the relatives noticed that the child was breathing at the cemetery and was rushed to another private hospital in Sindhanuru in an ambulance where she is undergoing treatment. Parents and relatives of the child are outraged against the doctor of the private hospital who declared the newborn baby dead.

