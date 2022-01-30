Bhiwani: A 19-day-old girl was declared dead by the doctors on Sunday in the village Jharli Brahmins of Bhiwani, but when the family members made preparations for the last rites, the girl's heart started beating.

According to the sources in the hospital, a day after the birth of a newborn born in a private hospital in district Mahendragarh, her health suddenly deteriorated. Due to the lack of improvement in the girl's conditions, she was referred to a private hospital in the district but later taken to Hisar, where the doctors found in the investigation that the girl had died.

Bhiwani's CMO Dr. Raghuveer Shandilya informed that the girl from Hisar was admitted in a critical situation. Consequently, the family members immediately got the girl admitted to the Civil Hospital where pediatrician Dr. Rita immediately started treatment. Currently, the girl's health has improved up to 100 percent.