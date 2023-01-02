Hyderabad: As 2023 gets underway, social media is abuzz with new year resolutions. Apart from professionals in their respective fields, students, too, are concerned about their plans for their career going ahead in 2023. Whatever a student does at this time should be something that takes him or her one step further in the studies and career.

Healthy habits: It's easy to have unhealthy habits. But once you practice healthy habits, you will realise the benefits and happiness that come from them. It not only increases the concentration in studies, but also reduces stress in daily life. Going to bed early and waking up early, exercising regularly, cutting down on junk food that is not good for the gut, eating meals on time, and adding fresh fruits and vegetables to our diet will improve our performance as a student.

Give it a try if you want! For the sake of baby steps, there should be some change from yesterday to today. That change should encourage us towards better performance. That's why success is not a destination but a journey. Be it classes, exams, marks - extracurricular activities, everything can be aimed at doing better. That 'one more' is where we stand out from everyone else. Try something new like studying with a team, working hard alone, thinking creatively, starting projects, part-time jobs and social service.

Get enough sleep

Mobile phones and other electrical devices are at the forefront of disrupting our daily routine. It has already been proven in many kinds of research that our sleep time is reduced by spending time with these. Lack of sleep has a severe adverse effect on brain function as per experts. Disinterestedness prevails in every work. That's why getting enough sleep can be one of our best decisions. By this, we can stay away from many mental problems. At the same time, too, much sleep is also not good. Just make a habit of getting enough sleep on time

Let's postpone the postponement!

Most of us have a habit of putting everything off until the last minute. This not only wastes valuable time, but also piles up a lot of work. In the end, rushing will reduce the quality of the work to be done. That's why you can aim to complete each task at the specified time, always delegate tasks, divide large assignments - projects into small sections and complete them on time

Communication skills

Good communication skills are one of the most important skills students need today. In some jobs, candidates' way of speaking, subject knowledge and problem-solving methods are more important than marks. Depending on the context, learning how to talk to someone is essential. At the same time, good knowledge of the language is also very helpful to get used to it beforehand.

There is so much to know and learn. Be it in the classroom or in life. Hence, there should be coordination between the two. Our marks should not go down because of the time we spend with friends. The time given to the family should not be reduced by the work of completing the project. There should be a specific plan for each.

Only then education and life will go on smoothly. Learning this is very useful not only as a student today but also in the job tomorrow. Balancing work and family is a must-learn skill for today's generation.