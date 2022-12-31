Hyderabad: Security has been beefed up across the country for the 2023 new year celebrations with respective state police forces keeping a strict vigil on any kind of violations, especially drunk driving. Police departments across the country have issued traffic curbs and advisories for New Year celebrations.

As per the inputs received by ETV Bharat from across the states, thousands of police personnel have been deployed, especially in major metropolitan cities and tourist spots to ensure peaceful and crime-free new year celebrations.

18,000 personnel deployed in Delhi

The national capital Delhi is witnessing heavy security bandobast with over 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units deployed to keep a strict vigil on any kind of violations and ensure security during New Year celebrations.

As per officials, as many as 125 spots of drunk driving have been identified in the city for taking strict action against those driving under the influence alcohol. Last year, a total of 657 challans were issued on New Year's eve, in which 36 were related to drunk driving, according to police. Traffic will be restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm Saturday, they said, adding alcometers will be used to check drunk driving.

Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, "We have made adequate security arrangements. Over 16,500 personnel will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 20 companies from outside forces will be deployed in different districts.

This time, there will be anti-terror measures in high-footfall areas. Local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, will monitor the situation. Our motive is that the people in Delhi celebrate New Year in a better way," he added.

Pathak said women safety will be the focus area of police and more than 2,500 women personnel will be deployed in the city. He said over 1,600 pickets for checking will be erected and more than 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and 2,074 motorbikes will be in the service of the force.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said, "Around 1,850 personnel from traffic police will be deployed along with local police staff for joint checking. We have identified around 125 points of drunk and drive.

The traffic will be restricted to enter Connaught Place after 8 pm on Saturday and only authorised vehicles will be allowed there. Mobile teams will also be placed which will take action against drunk driving, underage driving, black film on cars' glasses etc." There will be more focus on high footfall and vulnerable areas, police said.

Mumbai to run special transport services after midnight

Similarly, as Mumbai gears up to ring in the new year without any COVID-19 restrictions after two years, the police have beefed up security across the city to prevent any untoward incident. Besides this, to ensure smooth travel for Mumbaikars on the New Year's Eve, the Railways and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), have announced special services after midnight on December 31.

As part of the security arrangements, 10,000 police constables, 1,500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police and seven additional commissioners of police have been deployed to maintain law and order, an official said. Apart from this, 46 platoons of the state reserve police force (SRPF), three units of the riot control police and 15 quick response teams (QRT) are also deployed, he said.

The police are anticipating large gatherings near the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach, Bandstand in suburban Bandra and other prominent locations, and security arrangements have been made accordingly, the official said.

"We have instructed the police stations to step up patrols and pickets, deployment at crowded places and areas where citizens are likely to indulge in revelry," Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said. The Mumbai police will facilitate December 31 celebrations without compromising the safety and security of people, he said.

"We appeal to people to exercise due restraint and take care of children and women in places that witness high footfalls," the police chief said, adding that citizens can contact police control rooms for assistance. Besides the police personnel deployed for the occasion, all senior police officers will be on the ground for 'bandobast duty', he said.

The Western and Central railways will run eight and four additional local services, respectively, apart from the regular suburban services on their networks, officials said. According to the Western Railway, four services from Churchgate to Virar and as many in the opposite direction will be operated from 12.15 am onwards.

On the main line, Central Railway officials said, two extra services will be run between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan - each will start in opposite directions at 1.30 am.

New Year's celebrations in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, all New Year's Eve festivities must be over by 1 AM on January 1, and New Year's celebrations must stop at 1 AM on January 2. To avoid problems with law and order, Bengaluru Police would be closely watching the city's New Year celebrations.

To ensure that the entire city is under observation, Bengaluru has additional CCTV and drone cameras installed. City party planners must adhere to decibel regulations and avoid upsetting nearby residents. A total of 5,200 civil police officers, in addition to 4,000 traffic police officers, will be stationed around the city to manage the flow of commuters and partygoers.

Five lakh devotees expected at Mahakaleshwar temple

At least five lakh devotees are expected to visit the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to seek blessings for the start of the new year, an official said on Saturday. Located near Kshipra river, Mahakaleshwar is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas shrines believed to be the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. The shrine attracts devotees from different parts of the country and world.

We expect five lakh devotees at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, given that people want to usher in the new year by seeking blessings of the Lord, the temple's assistant administrative officer R K Tiwari told PTI. The temple is working overtime to prepare 'besan laddoos', which are given as prasad to visitors, he said.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure that devotees get easy entry and exit at the temple, the official said, adding that barricades have been put up and security has been tightened in and around the temple. Bhasma Aarti' is performed from 4 am to 6 am at the temple, which remains open till 10 pm and closes at 11 pm with worship, he said.

UP police tighten security

Tightening security ahead of New Year celebrations, the Uttar Pradesh police has issued directives to all security personnel and deployed adequate number of patrolling vehicles at crowded places to prevent any law and order situation in the state.

"In order to celebrate New Year in a peaceful manner, we have issued state- wise directives to all police personnel. We have instructed the officers to ensure there is no ruckus in the state, especially at malls, market places, clubs and bars," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

Security beefed up in Ayodhya

Preempting a heavy footfall on the new year in the temple city, police here have beefed up security and marshalled other resources for better crowd control. "On the basis of reports from different government departments, we are prepared to manage the crowd of 50 lakh devotees in Ayodhya on the first day of the new year," Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj said.

He said that about a dozen cranes have been kept on standby to clear roads of all obstructions. "Required route diversions have also been put in place and we have deployed additional force to professionally manage the movement of pilgrims round-the-clock," the officer added. According to a report from the state tourism department, in 2022, around 2.5 crore tourists visited Ayodhya, of which about 25,000 were foreigners.