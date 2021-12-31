Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) : Scores of tourists have booked hotels, guesthouses and resorts close to Satpura Tiger Reserve, a popular Jungle Safari here in Madhya Pradesh, for the New Year revelry.

Visitors have started arriving, in hordes, in the popular tourist destination. Hotels around the reserve forest area have put up display boards mentioning 'no room.'

At least 100 hotels being run by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department and private operators are booked in advance for the next 10 days.

As per the information provided by the tourism department, in the Satpura Reserve Forest area, in Pachmarhi 350 cabs are available for tourists, Madhai (35), and Churna (10) and seating capacity in these vehicles is six persons per taxi.

In the coming 10 days, at least footfall of 50,000 tourists is expected, said sources. Satpura Tiger Reserve has become, a major centre of attraction for Indian and overseas tourists, for its serene scenic beauty, wild animals and tigers. People enjoy the jungle trail as well as go for the glimpses of majestic Indian tigers.

Now, electric vehicles are also being operated in the Satpura Reserve Forest for the upkeep of its ecology and serene surroundings.

Celebrities who has visited the forest

Several Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal and others had taken the detour of the forest.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his family had also spent quality time in the Satpura Reserve forest.

Cricketer Rahul Dravid along with his family had also enjoyed vacation in the reserve forest.