New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the first day of the new year on Sunday. He tweeted, "Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health."

President Droupadi Murmu greeted people on the occasion of New Year and hoped that the year 2023 brings new inspirations, goals and achievements in the lives of people. The President asked people to resolve to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation.

"Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation," the President's Secretariat said.