New Delhi: After cases of BF.7 and BF.12 are detected in India, it is confirmed these new variants of Covid-19 are the ones that have wreaked havoc in China. Its likely fallout has forced the Indian government to mull virus control regulations once again.

The new variants have been detected in Gujarat and Odisha. Officials in the Gujarat health department said two patients were affected with BF.7 and BF.12 sub-variants two months ago. Both of them have recovered. BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5, and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Emphasising the need to continue with Covid 19 appropriate behaviour, the Central government on Wednesday said that Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) has detected four new variants of Covid-19 in the last two months.

"Since October, INSACOG has detected four new variants of Covid19 including BF.7 which are prevalent in other countries," Dr V K Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said immediately after coming out from an emergency meeting over Covid-19 at the Union Health Ministry. The meeting took place after a few countries including China, the USA, and Brazil have been witnessing a spike in Covid 19 cases.

"We detected one BF Variant in July, two in September, and one in November," Dr Paul said. He however added that there was no need to panic. “People should wear masks in crowded areas. Those who have comorbidities or are elderly should especially adhere to this,” Dr Paul said. It is pertinent to mention at least four cases of the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron have been detected in India.

Also read: COVID is not over yet: Mandaviya after review meet

Dr Paul also pointed out that only 27-28% of India’s eligible population have taken the precaution dose so far. He advised people to take the jab. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati P Pawar, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, ICMR DG, AIIMS director, and several other officers from the health ministry.

INSACOG is a consortium of over 50 laboratories to monitor genomic variations in the Covid19 virus. Genome sequencing is a technique used to identify and understand the characteristics of a new virus strain. Asked whether there will be any new guidelines issued for the aviation sector, Dr Paul ruled out such possibility saying instructions have been issued to intensify screening at the airport.

"The health minister asked all the departments and agencies to intensify screening and testing. We also appeal to the people to consult doctors if found with influenza and other illnesses," said Dr Paul. He, however, said that during winter, viral and influenza-like symptoms may be prevalent among citizens.

"We have decided to review the Covid-19 situation on a weekly basis. And whenever required we will upgrade the guidelines," he said. He further said that old age people and senior citizens must take all precautions to protect themselves from any emerging threat of Covid-19.