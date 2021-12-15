Bathinda: A new twist in the missing case of Telangana Jawan Bokuri Sai Kiran Reddy has come to light, with the police having found transactions from his bank account on the day he went lost, at different locations.

ASI M Krishna Murthy, who is part of a two-member Telangana Police team, came to Bathinda for investigation. He informed the media it has been found that the day Bokuri Sai Kiran reddy went missing, bank transactions from his account happened at different locations. These places happen to be Rohtak (Haryana), Delhi and Rajasthan.

The team is headed towards Delhi for further probe.

In another development, the investigation teams poring over CCTV cameras at the railway station and bus stand, Reddy was spotted coming out of Bathinda junction railway station on 6th December at 9.15 am and then went missing.

Also read: Indian Army Jawan from Telangana goes missing, 3 teams deployed for search operations

Neither did he report on duty in Faridkot, nor did he contact his family.

Reddy, who hails from Pothireddypally in the Cheryala Mandal of Siddipet district of Telangana, was last seen en route to report for duty.

His family members were worried about his well being. Reddy's parents lodged a complaint at the Cheryala police station.

The Missing soldier was to join duty at Faridkot after his vacation. Telangana police rushed to Bathinda to investigate his disappearance.

Complaint was lodged at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi by Army Officer Rakesh Kumar on December 9.

The the next day by his father Patel Reddy has preferred a complaint with Cheryala Mandal Police Station of Siddipet district of Telangana, stating that his son who had returned home from the army on a leave for 20 days, from November 16 to December 5, had gone missing while on his way to get back to duty in Faridkot.