Baripada (Odisha): The Odisha state electricity board workers are working overtime to ensure electricity to a new tribal settlement near the native village of Draupadi Murmu Uparbeda, NDA's presidential candidate. The development comes after a section of the media outlets wrongly reported that the entire native village of Draupadi Murmu was devoid of electrification.

However, the fact is only a section of the village, which is a new settlement by a group of tribals bordering the forest area, was devoid of electricity. Draupadi Murmu's native village including her ancestral home has had electricity for a long time.

Embarrassed over the media reports, Odisha State Electricity Board officials, acted swiftly to provide electricity connection to the new settlement. Thirty-eight poles, a transformer, and 900-meter long cables were brought and work has started.

The Uparbeda village, with an estimated population of around 3,500 people, has two sections, Badasahi and Dungrisahi, lying hardly one kilometer apart. The Badasahi sector, where the house of Droupadi Murmu is situated has electricity, and only the Dungrisahi sector, which came up only recently, has no electricity.