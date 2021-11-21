Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that new rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will come out soon. he disclosed this at the 'Diwali Sneh Milan' ceremony of Pakistani displaced Hindu families on Saturday. The Union Minister assured all possible help to the Hindu migrants. Shekhawat said, "In 2014, I raised the voice of poor Hindu brothers of Pakistan in Parliament."

The Union Minister said that the situation was that the displaced Hindu brothers did not get citizenship easily. They could not get any kind of facility. Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood this problem and due to the efforts of the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Hindu migrants got some facilities. But, it was not a permanent solution to the problem. Hence, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have brought the Citizenship Amendment Act, he reminded.

Shekhawat said that opposition parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, staged dharnas against the Citizenship Amendment. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot joined the protest. Whereas the truth is that people of a particular class have entered India illegally. They are sitting on our resources. It is surprising that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes out rallies in favour of such infiltrators, he lamented.

In the ceremony, Shekhawat said that at the time of partition, the rulers of India and Pakistan had assured that there would be no discrimination on the basis of religion. After 75 years of independence, India is running according to the same policy. "We did not show any indifference towards any religion, but in Pakistan-Bangladesh, the Hindu population has come down from 28 per cent to 2 per cent. Atrocities in the name of religion continue in these countries even today."

"I have felt the pain of Hindu displaced people from Pakistan and Bangladesh, who settled in Rajasthan, Assam and West Bengal. Whereas in our country not a single such incident happened in several decades," he recalled. He told the Pakistani displaced that one has to live in unity. A large number of Pakistan Hindu displaced participated in the programme.

