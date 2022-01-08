New Delhi: Are you planning on taking the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine? You do not have to go through the hassle of registering.

The Centre has said that there is no need for new registration for people wanting to take precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also said that the dose will be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities from January 10.

People who are eligible to take the precautionary dose can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any COVID vaccination center.

"Schedules will be published on January 8. The online appointment facility will also start by Friday evening. Vaccination with onsite appointment starts on January 10," said the Union Health Ministry.

READ: Centre rules out mixing of vaccines as precaution dose

Meanwhile, the Centre has already said that the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be the same vaccine administered previously in the first two doses. For instance, if your first two doses were of Covishield, the precautionary dose will also be the same.

"We have come to the conclusion that same vaccine doses will be given as precaution dose from January 10. If someone got two doses of Covaxin, he or she will be given Covaxin. People inoculated with Covishield will be provided with the same," said Dr VK Paul, chairman of India's Covid-19 task force.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research'S (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava said Molnupiravir, which has recently been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its emergency use authorization has "safety concern."

(With Agency Inputs)