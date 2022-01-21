New Delhi: The project cost of the new Parliament building is expected to increase from the budgeted cost of Rs 971 crore to around Rs 1200 crore. The enhanced cost, sources said, is due to higher expenditure on steel, electronics and other works. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), they said, is expected to get the Lok Sabha Secretariat's approval for the enhancement.

Earlier this month, the CPWD, the nodal agency for the construction of new parliament building, had sought in-principal approval of the LS Secretariat for the cost enhancement. They said that after the enhancement, the project is expected to cost around Rs 1200 crore, an increase of 223 crores from the original project cost.

The new Parliament building project was awarded to the Tata Projects in 2020 for Rs 971 crore. The government had set October 2022 deadline for the building and aimed to hold the winter session this year in the new building. The CPWD has given the reasons behind the expected rise in the cost which include the higher cost of steel as the building is now constructed as per the norms of seismic zone 5, sources said.

The cost of electronics is also expected to rise as provisions are being made also for a modern audio-visual system, including tablets on the tables of MPs in both Houses of Parliament, the CPWD has said, according to the sources. Similarly, high-end technology devices are being considered to be used in meeting rooms and chambers of ministers, the sources said.

Another reason is the fact that the project developer has to comply with several directives of the Supreme Court such as all the earth excavated from the project site needed to be transported to the proposed Eco Park in Badarpur and not sold.

"The Lok Sabha Secretariat received a request from CPWD seeking in-principal approval proposal for enhancement in cost of construction of new parliament building earlier this month and it is likely to get approval," a source said.

Agency inputs