Saharsa (Bihar): A BJP MLA and cousin of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has expressed hope that 'truth' will come out in the actor's alleged suicide case. Niraj Kumar Singh aka Bablu, who represents the saffron party from Chhatapur constituency in Bihar's Saharsa, said the previous Maharashtra government was "not sincere" in finding out the truth.

"They put everything related to Sushant's murder case under wraps. Sushant was a talented actor and a bold person. So, no question arises of his dying by suicide," Niraj said. "Sushant had a huge fan following. They are waiting for justice...the new Maharashtra government led by the BJP and the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has rekindled hope in the case. Everything will be done in a professional manner. The case will be brought to its logical conclusion," he added.

Read: SSR birth anniversary: Remembering star-gazer with dreams beyond Bollywood

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. The case turned into a major controversy after Mumbai police declared it as suicide though Sushant's family and fans claimed otherwise. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the case.

Niraj slammed Mumbai police and called their investigation "flawed". He also alleged that gangsters and underworld dons had put pressure on the top echelons of the power to hush up the matter. "When a Bihar IPS rank police officer and other cops went to Mumbai, they were detained on the pretext of not following the Covid-19 protocols," he said.

Referring to the death of Disha Salian, Sushant's former manager, Niraj said, "Death of Disha Salian raised eyebrows over the wrongdoings in Bollywood where drug barons and gangsters were calling the shots. Now the time has come. The new Maharashtra government has set up a CBI inquiry to find out the motive behind Sushant Singh Rajput's murder. It will help people to have faith in the rule of law."

Salian (28) allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020, barely a week before the Rajpur incident. Earlier this month, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to conduct a probe into Salian's death.