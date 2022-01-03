New Delhi: President of India Ram Nath Kovind, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, appointed four Judges at High Courts of Calcutta and Bombay, informed the Department of Justice (Appointments Division) under the Ministry of Law and Justice.

As per a press communique issued on Monday, the Ministry said Calcutta High Court Additional Judge Aniruddha Roy has been appointed as the judge of Calcutta High Court, while three additional judges of Bombay High Court, Madhav Jayajirao Jamdar, Amit Bhalchandra Borkar and Shrikant Dattatray Kulkarni have been appointed as judges of the Bombay High Court.

Bombay High Court Additional Judge Abhay Ahuja has been appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from March 4, 2022, the ministry said.