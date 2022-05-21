Chandigarh: Sunil Jakhar, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday met Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday, and as per the information later in the day, he will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid these meetings, there is speculation that he might be nominated for the Rajya Sabha and can be assigned a big responsibility in Punjab, and would also be instrumental in bringing more disgruntled Congressmen into the BJP fold.

Jakhar expressed displeasure at being served the notice by party leader Tariq Anwar who, he said, had once called Sonia Gandhi a foreigner. "Instead of serving notice, I could have been told directly."

