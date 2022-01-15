Agartala: The wait for flyers is over, as the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala was today opened for passengers with the first flight arriving at 10 am on Saturday morning, accorded with the water cannon salute.

The state-of-the-art airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4 January. During the inaugural function of the new airport terminal building, Narendra Modi said that Tripura had the potential to become the gateway of northeast India to usher in all-around development of the region and this airport will help to achieve this.

The commissioning of the new airport terminal was attended by Pratima Bhoumik, the Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment. Talking to the media she said, “I am delighted to be a part of this historic moment and very fortunate to travel with the first passengers.”

The minister expressed happiness over the commissioning of NITB for the people of Tripura and said that very soon International flights will start to Dhaka, Bangkok from here. A local folk dance HOJAIGIRI by the artists was also performed on the occasion and the minister along with Airport Director greeted the first arriving passengers with packed sweets.

The terminal building is considered to be one of the best in the region and it will be a delight for the travelling passengers to board and disembark from the New Integrated Terminal Building and experience the beautiful ambience of the New Airport. It has sculptures, paintings, murals, and local artworks inside the airport which will connect travellers to the culture of Tripura.

With enhanced capacity, seamless facilities, and spacious interiors, the airport will offer world-class amenities. This airport will now cater to about 1500 passengers during peak hours, which is three times the old capacity. This will enable over 5000 passengers footfall per day in the coming days. The check-in counters are now increased to 20 where In-Line Baggage Screening (ILBS) system will provide a hassle-free luggage drop facility.

The much-awaited international tag to the airport will soon be a reality once mandatory clearance comes. It will be the third International Airport in North East India after Guwahati and Imphal. Very soon, Agartala will be directly connected to Dhaka, Chittagong in Bangladesh and to Bangkok via Guwahati flight.



Read:Railway Minister Vaishnaw to flag off new trains in northeast today