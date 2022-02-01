New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Union Budget 2022-23 presented earlier in the day by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman represented "new hopes and opportunities" for people. The PM said that the budget ensured the creation of jobs as well as the development of infrastructure in the country.

"This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy. It's full of 'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs'. There is also a new provision of green jobs. The budget ensures a bright future for youth", PM Modi said.

In a significant addition, the PM also noted that an amount of over Rs 2.25 lakh crore as MSP (Minimum Support Prices) would be allotted to those in agricultural activities, thus boosting their income.

Also read: Fiscal deficit 6.4% of the GDP: Nirmala Sitharaman

"An announcement of over Rs 2.25 lakh crores MSP will be directly transferred (to farmers); the budget will double farmers' income. For MSMEs, credit guarantee and many new schemes have been announced," he said. The PM also announced the beginning of a new initiative to promote natural farming across the banks of the Ganges in states following the course of the river.

"Besides the cleaning of Maa Ganga, a major step has been taken for the welfare of farmers. Natural farming on the banks of river Ganga in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal will be promoted. This will help make rive Ganga chemical-free", the Prime Minister explained.