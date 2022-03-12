Imphal (Manipur): The decision on who will lead the new government in Manipur will be taken in the next couple of days, outgoing Chief Minister N Biren Singh said. Speaking to reporters at his residence on Friday, Singh said that the new government will be formed before March 19 when the term of the current state Assembly will end.

Singh also said that the National People's Party, a partner in the current government, will not be part of the next government.

As for alliances, Singh said that the BJP has got a majority in the House, and does not need support from other partners. "But we have the coalition dharma and won't say no to those who want to support us from outside," he said adding that the decision regarding alliances will be taken by BJP's central observers in consultation with the state leadership. BJP won 32 out of the 60 seats in the Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Singh met Governor La Ganeshan and resigned from his post. However, the Governor asked him to continue in his office until the new government takes charge. A Raj Bhavan official said that the Chief Minister accompanied by other Ministers and MLAs met the Governor and submitted his resignation.

Also red:Lotus blooms for a second time in Manipur