Gorakhpur (UP): National Education Technology Forum Chairman Anil Sahastrabuddhe here on Saturday exuded confidence that India will emerge as a world leader by its centenary year of Independence, for which the new education policy will play a vital role. "India will not just develop but also lead the world by the centenary year of Independence. The new education policy will play a vital role in it as it aims at the overall development of students, society and the nation," he said attending a seminar at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology.

The event was organised on the 53rd death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and eighth death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath. Remembering Swami Vivekananda, he said every child has talent, which needs to be recognised and carried forward.

"In 1967, Mahant Digvijaynath raised the voice in Parliament for an education system based on nationalism and now his thoughts can be seen in the new education police," he said. "For the first time such an education policy has been made that has provisions keeping in mind 2.5 lakh villages in India," he added. He said in the new education policy, students can learn in their mother tongue.

"Students will study through games, stories and after Class 6, the education policy stresses on skill development. There is also a focus on the responsibilities of teachers," he added. (PTI)