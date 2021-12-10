New Delhi: The national capital has reported two more Omicron cases and their samples were sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control.

Delhi had reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has “mild symptoms”.

In the second case, a woman contact of an Omicron case in Rajasthan has been found COVID-19 positive in Delhi and is being shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital, officials said on Friday.

An official stated that the woman tested Covid positive on Thursday and has not travelled to any foreign country. As a precautionary measure, 17 members of her family have been put under home quarantine.

She is being taken to the LNJP Hospital and her sample has been sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control, the official said, adding that her contacts are being traced.

The results of 12 out of 17 samples sent for genome sequencing were released on Sunday. Eleven of them tested negative.

