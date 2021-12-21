New Delhi: The pollution level in national capital has once again crossed 300, which directly falls into the 'very poor' category. On Tuesday morning, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as 369. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality will degrade further "due to cold wave conditions and moderate wind speed".

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board, once again pollution has started to spread in the air of the Delhi-NCR area. The board has recorded some areas of Delhi in 'severe' category, while Ghaziabad, Noida, and Faridabad are being marked under 'very poor' category. In Gurugram, the pollution level has been recorded in the 'poor' category.

The Board also urged residents to curtail outdoor activities in the morning and after sunset. It also advised morning walkers to take short walks, while jogging has been allowed by wearing a mask.

When the air quality index is 0-50, it is considered in the 'good' category. 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor', 400-500 as 'severe' and above 500 is considered as 'serious'.

The places where AQI come under very poor category are Anand Vihar-423, Mundika-407, Rohini-419, Ghaziabad- 364, Faridabad- 348, Jahangir-433, Patparganj-394, Dwarka- 386, Noida- 340, Gurugram-290.

According to experts, fine particles present in the air (matter of less than 10 PM), ozone, sulfur dioxide, nitric dioxide, carbon monoxide, and dioxide all cause inflammation in the respiratory tract, allergies, and damage to the lungs.