New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched seven new defence companies and said these companies would become the basis of the strength of the country. Noting the glorious past of Indian ordnance factories, Modi said that upgradation of these companies was ignored in the post-independence period, leading to the country’s dependence on foreign suppliers for its needs. “These seven defence companies will play a major role in changing this situation”, he said.

Modi said these companies would not only achieve expertise in the field of manufacturing equipment but also become a global brand. "One company would produce ammunition and explosives. Another company will manufacture army vehicles, advance weapons, troop comfort items, optical electronics or parachutes. Our objective is that every company not only achieve expertise in this field and become a global brand. Competitive cost is our strength. Quality and reliability should be our identity," said the Prime Minister in his virtual address at an event organized by the Defence Ministry on the DRDO Campus in New Delhi.

Modi appealed to the new companies that Research and innovation should be a part of their work culture so that they just don’t catch up but take lead in future technologies. This restructuring would provide more autonomy to the new companies to nurture innovation and expertise and the new companies should encourage such talent, he said. He urged the start-ups to become a part of this new journey through these companies to leverage the research and expertise of each other.

Paying tribute to former president and aerospace scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, PM Modi said, "Dr Kalam dedicated his life to the cause of a strong nation. Restructuring of Ordnance Factories and creation of seven companies will give strength to his dream of strong India. New Defence companies are a part of the various resolutions which the nation is pursuing to build a new future for the country during this Amrit Kaal of India’s independence."

He also mentioned that these new companies would play an important role in import substitution, in line with the vision of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. An order book of more than Rs. 65,000 crore reflect the increasing confidence of the country in these companies, he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the Government has given these new companies not only a better production environment but also complete functional autonomy. He reiterated that the Government has also ensured that the interests of the employees are fully protected.

Seven new Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU) are Munitions India Limited (MIL); Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI); Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India); Troop Comforts Limited (TCL) (Troop Comfort Items); Yantra India Limited (YIL); India Optel Limited (IOL); and Gliders India Limited (GIL).