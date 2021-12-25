Los Angeles: The spike in single-day Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles County, the most populous in the US, more than tripled that the past few days, according to data released by local public health authorities.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported 9,988 new cases on Christmas Eve, a record daily high in 11 months in the county with over 10 million residents, which recorded 3,052 new cases on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency. The Department also reported 21 additional deaths, bringing the county's accumulative caseload and death toll to 1,595,239 and 27,533, respectively.

There are 801 people currently hospitalised with Covid-19 in the county. The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus increased to 15 per cent as of Friday, according to the Department. Local public health officials warned earlier this week that the county is seeing "one of the steepest rises" over the course of the pandemic, which reflected the accelerated circulation of the Omicron variant.

The Department urged people to get vaccinated or receive a booster as new cases continue to surge. Warning holiday travelling or gathering may pose risks, the department advises people to wear masks indoors and in crowded places outdoors and get tested if feeling sick or getting exposed.

