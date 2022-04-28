Patna: A case of the new variant of Coronavirus BA.12 has been detected in Bihar said to be 10 times more infectious than Omicron. The variant named BA.12 is said to be a mutant variant of Omicron. The variant came to the fore during the genome sequencing of 13 samples of Omicron variant at IGIMS after about two months. While the BA.2 sub-variant was detected in most of the samples, one sample was detected with the new BA.12 variant on Tuesday night, Dr Namrata Kumari Head of Department of Microbiology, IGIMS, confirmed.

Experts believe that BA.12 is 10 times more contagious than Omicron's sub-variant BA.2. Dr Kumari said that genome sequencing is being done continuously in IGIMS to keep a watch on the possible new variants. She said that the infectivity of BA.12 is being said to be higher than that of BA.2.

"If we talk about the XE variant and the BA.12 variant, there is not much data available about it as of now. But BA.12 has already been detected in many places in the world and it was first detected in the USA. It is completely different from BA.1 and BA.2.

This variant is a mutant variant of Omicron. It is different from the XE variant, as the XE is a recombination variant and it is a mutant variant. BA.12 is a sub-variant of Omicron like BA.1 and BA.2.” Dr Kumari said. Although a few cases of BA.12 have also been detected in Delhi till now a detailed study has not been done on it. The variant has not been highlighted yet due to the lack of a detailed study. BA.12 was first detected in the USA and many cases were detected there. Dr Kumari said that there is no need to panic due to the new variant even though its infectiousness is being said to be high. At present, the situation of corona in the state is under control and the study on the new variant is going on.

