New Delhi: The top legislative body in China—the National People’s Congress (NPC)—in the 31st meeting of the 13th NPC Standing Committee—on Saturday, approved far-reaching legislation that has immense implications for the 3,488-km-long India-China border. What underlines the significance of the law in the Indian context is the fact that China has resolved its land border issues with all neighbouring countries except India and Bhutan.

Already India and China are engaged in an ongoing border standoff that has seen the biggest-ever mobilization of military forces along the border. Fixing a legal framework for the land borders, the new land border law has 7 chapters and 62 articles and is to be effective from January 1, 2022.

It makes the border residents responsible for maintaining the sanctity of the border which makes it incumbent upon Tibetan-origin people who inhabit the India-China border to act as ‘border sentinels’.

Article 13 of the new law states: “Citizens and organizations shall maintain the security and stability of land borders and borders, protect landmarks and border defense infrastructure, and cooperate with and assist in the work related to land borders.”

Article 23 states: “Citizens and organizations shall support border defense duties and control activities, and provide them with convenient conditions or other assistance.”

Article 43 says that: “The State supports the construction of border towns, improves the system of border towns, improves the functions of border towns, and strengthens the building of supporting capacity.”

Read: Four-day Army Commanders' Conference to begin on Oct 25

China has already embarked upon a ‘border village plan’ comprising the setting up of 628 well-laid out modern villages across 21 border counties to be populated by about 62,160 households with a total of about 241,835 people in the Tibetan frontier that stretches from Ngari, across Ladakh, to Nyingchi, across Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh to Myanmar.

Till last year, 604 villages had been constructed at a cost of 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) with 24 expected to be completed in 2021 itself. The money has been drawn from Tibet Autonomous Region’s (TAR) departments of border defence, public security, and poverty alleviation.

In a similar context which has significance for India, Article 15 states: “The State adheres to the principles of equality, mutual trust and friendly consultation, handles land borders and related affairs with its land neighbors through negotiations, and properly resolves disputes and border issues left over by history.”

Article 10 empowers the government to take effective measures “to strengthen border defense construction, support the economic and social development of the border and opening up to the outside world, promote the action of strengthening the border and enriching the people, and raise the level of public services and infrastructure construction at the border, improve border production and living conditions, encourage and support border people to produce and live on the border, and promote the coordinated development of border defense construction and border economic and social development.”

Read: PM to visit Italy and the UK from Oct 29 to Nov 2; to attend G20, climate summits