Giridih: A newborn girl child, undergoing treatment in the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) department, at a government hospital in the Giridih district of Jharkhand is battling for life after allegedly being nibbled by rats. As the incident came to light, representatives of different political parties demanded action against negligent hospital staff.

As per the information, Mamta Devi, wife of Rajesh Singh, a resident of Asko, Jamua, was admitted to the hospital a week ago and on Friday, she delivered a baby girl. As the infant was facing difficulty in breathing, she was kept in the infant ward of MCH for better treatment. Meanwhile, at around 3 am on Monday, the nurse deployed in the infant ward informed the family members that the girl had developed jaundice.

After the call, family members went to the ward to know about the health condition of the girl. The family members received the girl child wrapped in a cloth and were asked to take her to Dhanbad. As they consulted a doctor in Dhanbad, the doctor told them that the girl had been gnawed by a rat.

The family members approached Sadar MLA Sudivya Kumar and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) District President, Sanjay Kumar Singh. Over which the District President arrived and raised questions over the working of the hospital administration and spoke to Civil Surgeon SP Mishra and demanded action.

Congress District President, Naresh Verma and Congress leader Satish Kedia also reached out and demanded action and told that the health minister would be apprised of the whole matter. While the Civil Surgeon SP Mishra said he got to know about the incident and sought a report on the matter after which necessary action will be taken.