New Delhi: Navjot Singh Sidhu who has been a vocal critic of the Congress, played a crucial role in the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh and who had been targeting former CM Channi, took to Twitter to congratulate the new Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Sidhu embarrassed Congress yet again, on Thursday, having put out a tweet endorsing Aam Aadmi Party's Mann of 'unfurling a new anti-mafia era in Punjab'.

"The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects … Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti-Mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations …hope he rises to the occasion, brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies … best always," Sidhu tweeted, a day after he had tendered his resignation as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

It is known that Congress has been reeling from the political debacle in the recently concluded assembly elections in all five states and the Congress Working Committee (CWC) also discussed threadbare the reasons for the party's debacle in these Assembly polls. The Congress failed to win in any of the states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

