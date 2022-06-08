Bhopal: As many as eight districts of Madhya Pradesh -- Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Sagar and Satna -- were awarded for positive change in food safety under 'Eat-Right' Challenge for Cities and Districts at FDA Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Besides the districts, four smart cities of Madhya Pradesh – Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar and Ujjain were awarded among the top 11 smart cities in the Eat-Smart Cities Challenge. Prizes were distributed by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the programme on World Food Safety Day. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Arun Singhal were also present.

Total 75 cities and districts across the country have been chosen as the winners under the Eat-Right Challenge for Cities and Districts to recognise efforts to promote adoption of food security initiatives and the rules and changes in this regard.

In this competition, 188 cities of the country had been registered, out of which Indore has secured the first position with the highest marks. Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur have secured 3rd, 5th and 7th position respectively. Gwalior has got 12th, Rewa 17th, Sagar 23rd and Satna 74th place. The awards were received by Food Safety Commissioner Sudam Khade.

Indore Smart City was rewarded for its policy of recycling and donating surplus food at the household level under Eat-Smart Cities Challenge, which was received by Additional Collector Abhay Bedekar. Jabalpur Smart City was awarded for the initiative taken by cartoon characters for behavioral change to tackle the problem of obesity among children. The award was received by Nidhi Singh Rajput, CEO, Smart City. Sagar Smart City was awarded for preparing video games and youth nutrition ambassadors for providing food safety training to children. The award was received by Rahul Singh Rajput, CEO, Sagar Smart City. Ujjain Smart City was awarded for promoting hydroponics, the award was received by Anshul Gupta, Executive Director, Ujjain Smart City.

