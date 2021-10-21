Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik had accused NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his family of going to the Maldives and Dubai for extorting money.

Speaking to ETV Bharat about the allegations, Sameer Wankhede said that he was being targeted for his work against drugs.

Sameer Wankhede denies Nawab Malik's allegations

"I have taken action against drugs so me and my family are being targeted," Wankhede said. Dismissing the allegations of his Dubai visit, Wankhede said that he has never been to Dubai during the tenure of his service. However, Wankhede did accept visiting the Maldives.

"I went to Maldives with my family and children," he said. "I went after taking permission from competent authorities," said Wankhede.

Meanwhile, when questioned about Ananya Pandey's interrogation, Sameer Wankhede refused to say anything on it.

