Dehradun: Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal who recently announced his US concert on September 23 has landed himself in a controversy. Apparently, the show will be organised by Jai Singh who has links to a banned Khalistani outfit. Netizens claim that Jubin has an alleged connection with the criminal and hence demand his arrest.

According to sources, Jai, a resident of Punjab who had settled in the US, was part of the banned Khalistan group in Punjab. He went to provide logistical support to Khalistanis hailing from the Fermont Gurudwara in California. After Jubin's concert was announced, netizens started trolling him and from Friday evening, posts against Jubin were shared on social media. After some time, thousands of tweets and retweets started with 'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' hashtag.

